Pakistan junior handball team to leave for Bahrain today

KARACHI: Pakistan junior handball team is set to fly out of Faisalabad for Bahrain on Thursday (today) to feature in the 17th Asian Junior Handball Championship, pencilled in for July 15-24.

As many as eight top teams from Asian are featuring in the event, placed in two groups.

Kuwait, Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been clubbed in Group A. Bahrain, Japan, India and Pakistan are in Group B.

Pakistan will begin their journey in the event on Friday (tomorrow) with a clash against Bahrain. They will face Japan on July 17 and India on July 19.

The team comprises 12 players.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) is bearing the expenses of the tour with the support of the hosts of the event.

“It’s a tough event and it will help our side prepare for the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan will host next year,” the PHF said. “It also will help us prepare for the IHF Junior Handball Trophy,” the federation said.

“The team did tough practice on open hard court in hot weather due to non-availability of AC Hall,” it added.

Squad: Maaz Ali (captain), Mohammad Tayyab, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Adeel, Mohammad Farhan Siddique, Mohammad Hamza Khalid, Usman Shoukat Ali, Danish Ali, Mohammad Zain Ahsan Khan, Ahmad Raza, Mohammad Junaid Jabbar, Mohammad Saahir