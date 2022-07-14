Raphinha set to join Barcelona

BARCELONA: Brazil winger Raphinha, who played a pivotal role in Leeds United retaining their place in the Premier League last season, is poised to sign for Barcelona after the clubs agreed to the deal in principle on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will cost the Catalans a reported 55 million euros ($55.3million) -- with a potential 15 million euros in add-ons -- and sign a five year contract.

“Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical,” read a statement on the Barcelona website.

Barcelona said they were buying: “a winger who is excellent in one on ones, taking on defenders being a key part of his game.”

Raphinha spent two seasons at Elland Road, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists after they signed him from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for £17 million - the French side are due a cut of the transfer fee.