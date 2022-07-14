‘Little chance’ of Japan hosting 2023 Asian Cup

TOKYO: Japanese football chiefs said Wednesday there is “little chance” they will bid to replace China as hosts of next year’s Asian Cup, two days before the deadline to declare interest.

South Korea has already submitted an official bid to the Asian Football Confederation to host the 24-team competition, scheduled for June and July 2023.

When asked if the Japan Football Association planned to bid, JFA technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi told reporters “we are considering it but there is little chance”.

China was due to host the tournament but pulled out in May due to challenges related to its strict zero-Covid strategy.