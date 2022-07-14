Bhutta to lead Pakistan at CWG

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) selection committee has announced the officials and players of the national team for the Commonwealth Games after trials at the National Hockey Stadium.

The PHF announced an 18-member squad for the games, scheduled in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Mohammad Umar Bhutta will lead the side in the mega event. The team was finalised by the management under the supervision of head coach Siegfried Aikman.

Pakistan squad

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Amad Shakeel Butt, Mohammad Hammad, Mohammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali Midfielders: Umar Bhutta, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Mannan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali

Forwards: Ajaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Rumman, Afraz, Abdul Hannan, Shahid, Ahmed Nadeem

Officials: Ajmal Lodhi (Manager), Siegfried Aikman (Head Coach), Sameer Hussain (Assistant Coach), Nadeem Khan Lodhi (Video Analyst), Adeel Akhtar (Physiotherapist).