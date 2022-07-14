Team to complete Sri Lanka tour: PCB

ISLAMABAD: As a state of emergency was declared amid growing countrywide protests in Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ruled out any extreme decision, saying that it is in touch with the host nation's cricket board and Pakistan High Commission about the safety and security of the team.

Pakistan finished their warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI on Wednesday in Colombo, the hub of protests these days.

On Wednesday, tough laws were invoked to ensure law and order following a nationwide strike in Sri Lanka. The foreigners were kept on high alert.

However, for the time being, Pakistan plans to go ahead with the tour as the team will be heading to Galle to play the first Test against upbeat Sri Lanka that just a couple of days back pinned down Australia by an innings margin.

“We will go ahead with the scheduled series as there is nothing to worry about as far as safety and security of the Pakistan team are concerned. We are in constant touch with the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka and the host cricket Board, which is making efforts to keep the trip trouble-free,” a spokesman for the PCB said. “This is something that is directly related to the political tension in the country. However, we are keeping a close watch on the developments in Sri Lanka,” he added.

“We cannot take any drastic decision that goes again the standards we have set for ourselves. Our cricketers will stay in Sri Lanka and complete the international engagements,” he said.

When an official accompanying the team in Sri Lanka was approached, he said the team was heading for Galle on Thursday for the first Test that starts on Saturday.

He said that cricketers were in high spirits. “There is absolutely no tension and no worries whatsoever for the touring squad. We are doing our routine preparation as usual and will be heading to Galle for the opening Test of the series starting from Saturday,” he said.