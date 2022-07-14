Saadi targets gold at Islamic Games

KARACHI: Well aware of the tough fighters of the world he will have to encounter, Pakistan's seasoned karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas on Wednesday said he will go for the gold medal in the Islamic Games, pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey.

“Of course I will play for the gold medal,” Saadi told 'The News' in an interview from Dubai.

“My category is the toughest one as fighters from Islamic countries are very tough. A fighter from Uzbekistan won the title in the World Championship recently. Egypt got silver while a fighter from Kazakhstan claimed bronze. Jordan got fourth position. Iran did not feature in the global event due to its internal issues. The Iranian boy is a top player and so is the Turkish boy. He recently got gold in the European Championship and may also exploit home conditions. There is a fighter from Azerbaijan and a fighter from Saudi Arabia who recently won gold in Egypt in the Premier League. But it will depend how draws will be. Whatever the draws will be you will have to beat top fighters to reach the final,” Saadi said.

“But all will not come to the same pool as some fighters will go to the other group. I have prepared a strategy for that. Unlike in the Olympic Qualifiers I have changed my strategy. You know results are not in our hands. We can only work hard and I am working very hard. For sure, I am going for the gold and will fetch the gold inshaAllah for the nation,” said Saadi, also a former two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist.

Saadi will land in Lahore on Thursday (today) to join the national camp which is in operation at the Lahore's PSB Coaching Centre.

He said he has requested the government to send them to Turkey ten days before the start of the karate event in the Islamic Games.

“If the government sends us to Turkey ten days before the Islamic Games karate event, then we will be able to train in Istanbul before moving to Konya. It will not cost the state extra ticket expenses but the government will only need to meet our board and lodging expenses in Istanbul for ten days. We will get good sparring there which will help us in the Islamic Games,” said Saadi, also a former US Open gold medallist.

He said that during his training phase at Lahore he has planned differently. “It will be very hot there. In hot weather if you plan to train for two hours, you will lose energy in one hour and will not be able to keep your plan due to sweating. I have planned alternately. I will try to manage at least three days training for all my team at the University of Central Punjab which has an air-conditioned hall so that we could do proper workout,” Saadi said.

“The plan is that after reaching Pakistan tomorrow I will make a strategy and for sure the team will be given confidence,” he said.

“In Dubai we had nice training but it's necessary for me to come to Pakistan to train with my team and support it,” he said. “Our key player Awais unfortunately developed a knee injury and he is not playing in the Islamic Games and we have only two seniors in the squad including me,” he said.

“It's not easy to perform well in the Islamic Games as in karate the Islamic countries have a huge talent and you will need to beat big stars to finish at the victory podium. It's not a joke. We will try to prepare a good lot for the event,” said Saadi whose presence in the camp will give confidence to the whole team set to feature in the Islamic Games.

In the 2017 Baku Islamic Games, Saadi was the only player to win silver in individual sports.

Murad (60kg), Naseer Ahmed (67kg), Saadi Abbas (75kg), Imran (-84kg), Sana Kausar (55kg), Fakhrunnisa (61kg), Kulsoom (-68kg) and Nargas (+68kg) are set to represent Pakistan in karate event in the Islamic Games. The karate event will begin on August 16.