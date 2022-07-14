The monsoon has just begun and already many areas of Karachi have been drowned by the rains, making the city even filthier than usual. The stagnant, unclean water will lead to the spread of many diseases while serving as large breeding pools for mosquitoes, we can expect an uptick in malaria and dengue cases in the coming months. With more rain on the way, our hospitals may soon be in crisis mode. The city government has to do what it can to prevent excess deaths, draining out the roads has to be the top priority and any clogged nullahs have to be cleared. Needless to say, this task should have been accomplished months ago. Every year we have a monsoon and yet each time the government’s preparations would indicate that the rains have come as a complete surprise.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi