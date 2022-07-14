Predatory pricing

Wherever there is scarcity one will find exploitation. I recently took a bus from Larkana to Karachi after the end of the Eid holidays and was forced to pay double the regular fare. The bus company felt it could get away with this on account of the higher demand. Such blatant profiteering is grossly unethical. Taking advantage of another person’s need, that too during a religious holiday where people are eager to meet their loved ones, shows a profound lack of empathy and basic decency. Such behaviour is common across all sectors in times of elevated demand, making it harder for people to enjoy the festive season.
The economic authorities should take note of such practices and prevent businesses from preying on the needs of others, especially during religious occasions when many have no choice but to pay the higher price. Our businesspersons need a better moral education that tutors them in ethics such as honesty, decency and compassion. Businesses may have a responsibility to their owners to remain profitable but they also have a duty to work towards the betterment of their society.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
