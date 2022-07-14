Saving history

Learning the history of the world undoubtedly gives us valuable insights into the present and a fresh perspective on how to approach the problems that we face. The more history we learn the more knowledge we accumulate; without it we are effectively lost, unable to get a grasp on our tumultuous surroundings. Past triumphs provide us with a blueprint that we should strive to emulate while the disasters and downfalls of yesteryear serve as cautionary tales, detailing traps and mistakes that we would do well to avoid.

In this context, it is pertinent to mention that we can only get the most out of our history if we have access to the undiluted true version. Hence, we must be on guard for attempts to distort history for political or ideological purposes. Hard as it may be, we must look at our past without tinted lenses. Mutilating our past only disfigures our future.

Parvez Moula Bakhsh

Karachi