Webb of marvels

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that has been releasing waves after waves of images for the past couple of days, galaxies of cosmic wonders are opening up to us. This is indeed the dawn of a new era in astronomy. It heralds a flurry of more discoveries that will afford us a chance to view the universe – or perhaps new universes too – in an unprecedented manner. Never before has humanity had such a bright and vivid look across astronomical distances. This here is good reason to celebrate the power of human endeavour spanning centuries – giving us a force that demonstrates what we can do with a $10-billion observatory, using infrared cameras. With the James Webb Telescope, humanity can now gaze into the most distant past imaginable now, going back 13 billion years, and that too with hitherto unknown clarity. What we are able to look at now is the early universe that was just taking shape.

The full-colour images being released are mesmerizing not only NASA scientists but the world as well. Webb’s major area of inquiry is the early universe when it began at the dawn of time,as we know it. The ‘deepest and sharpest’ images – as NASA officials put it –are just the initial image setting that will transform the way we have been perceiving the universe. The Webb is about to untangle the mysteries of thousands of galaxies that populate the horizons around us. As light from the early universe has been stretched out by the time it reaches us, the Webb’s primary imager operates in the near infrared wavelength spectrum, to bring faint background galaxies into focus. One of the main features of this telescope is that it can compile composite shots in hours, compared with its predecessor the Hubble Space Telescope which could take weeks to do this job,if at all.

The fact that “a piece of sky covered by a grain of sand at arm’s length has thousands of galaxies” – as a scientist put it – is hard to fathom, but so are marvelous strange arcs of distant galaxies and spiked objects that are local stars in our own galaxy. The telescope is a fine example of what humanity can achieve if it actually sets its eye to do it. This also tells us that our own existence on earth – and in fact Earth itself – is so insignificant in this gigantic universe whose expanse is beyond imagination. If science and technology can do that much, the problems that humans face on earth such as hunger and disease are also surmountable.