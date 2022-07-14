According to the ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ report released by the UN to mark World Population Day that fell on Monday, Pakistan's already high population of over 220 million people will rise to 366 million people by the year 2050 – an increase of 56 per cent. The document highlights some major trends in population growth across the world and for Pakistan the forecast is alarming. Unless the country takes family planning as a top priority, the situation will be unmanageable pretty soon. The report suggests that the global population could zoom past 9.7 billion in 2050. Half of the projected increase is likely to concentrate in eight countries; and Pakistan is one of them. While India is on its way to surpassing China as the world’s most populous country in a year’s time from now, the global population will reach eight-billion mark in the next four months. In the past three decades, Pakistan has jumped from the eight position among the world’s most populous countries to the fifth right now. A good sign is that global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019 and is likely to be 75 in the next few years. This shows an improvement of almost nine years since 1990. The downside is that life expectancy for the least developed countries is lagging by seven years behind the global average and lurking at around 65.

For Pakistan the situation looks fairly challenging as the burgeoning population growth is preventing the country from achieving a sustainable lifestyle. With around 230 million people, the country appears to be bursting at the seams. The country simply does not have sufficient resources to support the number of people who live within its territory, already unable to provide safe water to a vast majority of population or food to many who live below the poverty line. The figure for those living below this line is put at about one-third of the total population. It could grow as even more strain is put on existing resources and also on urban centres, which are already struggling to cope with the growth in population as people from rural areas flood the cities, notably Karachi and Lahore in search of work and a better future for their families.

Pakistan is now the fifth most populous country in the world, an increase from being the eighth most populous country a few years ago. This is despite the fact that medical experts have noted that there is an increase in infertility levels in the country due to a variety of. The report also notes that the world's population is expected to reach about 10 billion by 2050. Again, our planet is too small to house so many people and the cost will be paid by habitats which are being increasingly taken over by humans who need housing and sustenance. The Amazon is a prime example of this, with its vast foliage cut down for development purposes. Compounding the problem in Pakistan is the inability or unwillingness of successive governments to tackle the problem. Rather than taking this challenge head on, governments have been grappling with the issue in an awkward way. Even in the 21st century when many other developing countries have managed to show a noticeable improvement in their population control – such as in Bangladesh – Pakistan has sidestepped the issue and lagged behind massively. Rather the country has focused more on fancy words such as ‘poverty alleviation’ which has proved to be elusive. All this calls for a major change in our approach, and the UN report should serve as a guideline to prepare for future population strategies.