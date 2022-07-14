KMBL provides house loans of Rs10.9bn

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has provided housing loans of Rs10.9 billion to 17,800 low-income individuals, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank has serviced loans to more than 13,000 rural area customers, disbursing Rs8 billion to them. A total of 2,515 female clients have been provided worth Rs1.6 billion, it added.

In 2018, it pioneered the ‘Khushhali Home Plus loans facility, offering up to Rs1 million for low-income individuals, who needed affordable housing finance for renovation and improvement of existing houses.

The facility has provided loans worth Rs8 billion to more than 15,900 low income individuals, to date, to accelerate socio-economic growth across the country, the bank said.

The government’s markup-subsidy scheme introduced in July 2021, has further enriched KMBL’s high-ticket house-loan scheme to expand and enrich the bank’s portfolio.

Ghalib Nishtar, CEO and president of KMBL, said ‘Apna Makaan’ house-loan facility reflected customer-centric approach and the resourceful performance of the bank.

She added that improving quality of accommodation to elevate standard of living for deprived masses one of their key strategic objectives.