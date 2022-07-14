Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs142,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs121,914.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,730 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unmoved at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.