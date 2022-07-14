Back to public appeasing

LAHORE: Government seems to be in haste to change and reduce rates of petroleum products even before the schedule, which is an attempt to please the electorate ahead of crucial by-elections in Punjab.

Prices are being adjusted in wake of a handsome decline in global crude oil rates. But more than that it is a public appeasing exercise by the government that has taken some tough decisions in the past two months.

The decisions were aimed at saving Pakistan from default. Lowering of petroleum rates was on the cards as crude prices declined.

Government revises petroleum products rates on the 15 and the last day of every month in line with the increase or decrease in global crude oil rates. Usually, the decision is announced at the last hour and the state ministers do not hint at probable revised rates.

This time around every government functionary, from the Prime Minister to the federal and provincial ministers have been assuring the public of decline weeks before the scheduled implementation date.

Any decrease in petroleum rates would not have much impact on the economy after massive increases in the past three fortnights. People do deserve decline in line with the decrease in global prices. But the hype created in the regard may not satisfy consumers.

They would be exploited by the opposition who will come up with their own calculations about the actual decline. People tend to believe what they are told. Government should make realistic adjustments instead of going for a massive decline in prices.

Higher adjustment of petroleum rates might backfire if the opposition convinced the electorate that the government could have reduced more.

There is a dearth of good news these days in Pakistan. Price hikes triggered by the previous regime are now being attributed to the present government.

Increase in power rates was again stalled by the PTI regime in its last three months. This government took bold decisions that did not go well with the electorate.

Moreover, it failed to convince the public about the necessity of these measures. The party deposed from power exploited the situation to its advantage, forcing the ruling coalition on the defensive.

Now, the government is keen to avail the opportunity of lower commodity rates to please the electorate. Rulers must not take the credit of matters which are not under their control.

Prices in Pakistan these days are dependent on global commodity rates. We depend on imported fuels, bulk of our edible oil comes from imports, and we are short of wheat, our staple food. Domestic prices would increase when rates of these commodities are high and decrease when there is a decline in the rates in the global market.

The regime should focus on governance, local productivity, and job creation. Above par performance in these spheres would benefit the masses.

The impact would be appreciated by the people who would see their living standards improving. Higher crop productivity would automatically reduce the rates of agricultural commodities.

Better governance would be visible to all. Recent efficient disposal of sacrificial animal waste in Punjab for instance was highly appreciated by the citizens. Similarly, better governance steps could provide relief to men on streets. Rapid industrialisation is urgently needed to create jobs.

While adjusting prices, we must not ignore the International Monetary Fund that has not yet given a final nod to our request for revival of its programme. It seems IMF too is awaiting the outcome of by-elections in Punjab that would determine the stability or otherwise of the present government.