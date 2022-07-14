Treasury bills yields rise on inflation worry

KARACHI: Treasury bills yields rose at an auction on Wednesday, in line with market expectations, in the first auction since the central bank increased its key discount by 125 basis points (bps) to 15 percent, the highest since 2008, to battle skyrocketing inflation.

The cut-off yield on the three-year T-bill rose 52 bps to 15.75 percent. The yield on the six-month paper rose 100 bps to 15.80 percent. Yields on 12-month paper moved 99 bps higher to 15.94 percent.

“In today’s T-bill auction, a huge participation of Rs1.57 trillion was seen with the government raising Rs506 billion as against the target of Rs500 billion and maturity of Rs445 billion,” said Topline Securities in a note.

Analysts said rising prices in the country remain a key concern for investors.

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said inflation and policy rate hike were already built in the treasury yields even before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“The lack of forward guidance [in the latest monetary policy statement] resulted in uncertainty around peak interest rates,” Rauf added.

The SBP sees inflation in the range of 18-20 percent this fiscal year before declining sharply during FY2024. This baseline outlook is subject to significant uncertainty, with risks arising from the path of global commodity prices, the domestic fiscal policy stance, and the exchange rate.

Domestically, as energy subsidies were reversed, both headline and core inflation increased significantly in June, rising to a 14-year high, the SBP said in a monetary policy statement issued last week. Inflation expectations of consumers and businesses also rose markedly. At the same time, the current account deficit unexpectedly spiked in May and the trade deficit continued its post-March widening trend to reach a 7-month high in June, on burgeoning energy imports, it said.

“As a result, FX reserves and the Rupee remained under pressure, further worsening the inflation outlook,” it added.

The six-month Karachi interbank offered rate (KIBOR), a benchmark rate for lending to consumers and businesses, rose to an all-time high tracking a sharp rise in the policy rate.

The six-month KIBOR increased by 35 bps to 15.87 percent. The rise in the borrowing cost is not a healthy sign for the private sector credit growth. The costly loans are likely to slow down the demand for bank lending from large and small businesses as well as consumers.

The government borrows aggressively through T-bill auctions so it sells the bonds and bills at higher yields. The reason is its funding needs are growing. And its financing avenues are limited due to the lack of foreign assistance amid delay in the revival of the IMF loan programme.