Petroleum dealers resolute on continuing strike

LAHORE: Petroleum dealers have expressed resolve to go on an indefinite strike from July 18 by closing filling stations across the country as government seems in no mood to accept their demand regarding increase in margin.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) spokesman Atif Khawaja on Wednesday said that government failure to meet its commitment on increasing margins by June 30 led to this decision.

He said that dialogues were held with State Minister for Petroleum, but despite assurances given by the government, no headway has been made. The failure of talks prompted petroleum dealers to go ahead with their planned strike call, he said.

“We cannot run the business on losses,” Khawaja said, adding that after partial increase in margins last December, the government committed that an increase would be allowed again by June 30, but that did not happen.

Since then, electricity tariff has been increased by 47 percent. There has been an upwards revision in minimum wages. On top of that, inflation has had a crippling effect on business, he regretted.

Above all, he added there has been a huge surge in running expenses of petrol pumps due to massive and unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products.

Earlier, if a petrol pump owner needed Rs10 million for buying fuel, now he needs Rs23 million for purchasing the same quantity of fuel. “In such a situation, we are left with no option but to close down filling stations for avoiding losses.”

It should be noted that the PPDA on July 3, 2022 announced it would shut down petrol stations across the country starting July 18 on account of rising oil prices and high cost of doing business. The association demanded that petrol pump profit margins be increased to 6 percent by the government.

Earlier last month, Oil Marketing Companies and petroleum dealers demanded from the government to fix 6 percent margin to avoid disturbance in the oil supply chain or else they would go on strike.

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan warned the government and said that if it wanted to avoid chaos in the fuel supply chain of the country, it should give in to the demand of 6 percent margin on the sale of petroleum products.

He reminded that it was the government that had assured of fixing the 6 percent margin. Oil industry has been facing serious problems in bringing oil to the country, while the concerned minister was not paying heed to their demands, he added.

OMCs, in a SOS appeal for fair adjustment of margins for OMCs based on increase in fuel prices, said that due to unrestrained growth in inflation, the OMCs were facing a catastrophic condition and finding it strenuous to execute routine operations.

The increase in operating costs by more than 50 percent along with 100 percent increase in the cost of product in the last six months alone has crucially added to the pressure, said OMCs. When contacted, Dr Musadik Malik, State Minister for Petroleum was not available for comment.