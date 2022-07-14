Rupee crosses 210 level against dollar

KARACHI: Heavy dollar demand post-Eid holidays and appreciation in the reserve currency against major global currencies made the local unit shed 2.19 rupees or 1.04 percent against greenback on Wednesday.

Interbank market saw the rupee close at 210.10 per dollar, compared with 207.91 last Thursday.

In the kerb market, domestic currency fell 2 rupees to end at 211.50 versus the greenback.

Analysts said the weakness in dollar supplies due to the decline in foreign exchange reserves and slowdown in remittances from overseas Pakistani workers put pressure on the local unit.

Reports citing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's plans to cut fuel prices to pass along the benefits of soft global oil prices to people and reduce the country's 13-year-high inflation also raised questions about whether the International Monetary Fund bailout programme would resume or not.

“We’ve seen traders come back after a long break during which the dollar gained extraordinary strength globally and was being priced in today. Whereas the delay and uncertainty around the IMF programme neutralised whatever gain was anticipated by the interest rate hike of 150bps (basis points),” said Komal Mansoor, the head of research at Tresmark.

Markets were closed from Friday to Tuesday for the Eidul Azha holidays.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $493 million to $9.8 billion in the week that ended June 30. Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are barely enough to cover 1.42 months of imports.

Last week, the SBP raised its policy rate to 15 percent to help cool economic activity, prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations and provide support to the rupee in the wake of multi-year high inflation and record imports.

Analysts expect the rupee to rebound in the coming days, following news reports hinting at signing a deal with the IMF to resume a loan programme.

Pakistan is expected to reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF to restart the suspended loan facility on Wednesday (today). The country is likely to receive a $1.2 billion disbursement in August after the IMF’s executive board gives final approval, according to reports.

The multilateral lender has also agreed to increase the loan size by $1 billion, taking it to a total of $7 billion. The programme would extend through June 2023.

Despite this positive news, Pakistan’s Eurobond floated at 5.58 percent maturing in December 2022 is now yielding at 40.99 percent, which is the highest ever.

Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the emerging market sovereign bonds have come under pressure post-Russia Ukraine war. However, Pakistan's decline has been a steep one. The main reason was our inherent negative exposure to energy and food imports, falling reserves, and delay in IMF programme resumption.

“Pakistan’s 5-year CDS (currency default swap) spread has reached around 1600bps from 400bps before the war. This indicates that there are fears among investors regarding the credit health of the country. This is reflected in the bond prices,” Rauf added.

“Once the IMF programme is resumed, there would likely be some improvement in the bond yields; however, movement in international commodity prices would remain the key to a sustained improvement.”