ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are inching towards striking a staff-level agreement for reviving the stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with an increased size of $7 billion.



A government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that Pakistan had reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF to resume its loan programme. A $1.2 billion disbursement is expected in August after the IMF’s management gives its final approval, the official said, asking not to be identified before a formal announcement.

The Fund staff is now expected to issue a formal statement shortly about striking the agreement with the Pakistani authorities.

The hike in gas tariff, which had already been granted approval by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, would be notified anytime because the defined period of 40 days for issuing the revised notification was approaching probably Wednesday night after enactment of the OGRA amended law.

Amid jittery reactions from markets where Pakistan’s bond yield touched the peak of 40.1 per cent highest-ever in the bond market, as the Eurobond was floated at 5.58 per cent, which was now going to mature on coming Dec 5, 2022.



The exchange rate depreciated further and crossed Rs210 against US dollar. The T-bill auction witnessed 3-month, 6-month and 12-month rates standing at 15.48 per cent, 15.71pc and 15.86pc, respectively.

Keeping in view all the bad news, it is a good omen for the country’s economy that Islamabad inched closer for striking the staff-level agreement with the IMF. “Our discussions with the IMF concluded last Monday night and Islamabad is now expecting the final statement from the IMF shortly,” a top official of the Finance Ministry confirmed to The News on Wednesday.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail told The News that the IMF deal would be done soon. “We have agreed on a deal, and the IMF is just waiting for their internal approvals,” he added. The staff-level agreement would only be signed when Pakistan had dispatched its consent on the Memorandum of Financial and Economic Policies (MEFP).

After striking the staff-level agreement, a Letter of Intent (LoI) would be signed duly by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and Acting Governor SBP. It would be dispatched to the Fund’s Executive Board, which would meet in August for approving two reviews, clubbing 7th and 8th reviews and release of approximately $1.2 billion tranche for Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, the government would have to notify increased prices of electricity and gas as the ECC of the Cabinet had already granted its nod, but the government had not notified upward revised rates of energy utilities.

Both the regulators of power and gas sectors have already obtained atomicity related to tariff, as the government amended both NEPRA and OGRA laws and empowered them. If the government did not notify the determined tariff in 30 and 40 days, respectively, the determined tariff would be notified automatically after lapse of defined period. On power tariff, the government may approach NEPRA for revision, but the sources said that the government approached the regulator for a unified tariff in distribution companies.

Pakistan had requested the IMF for increasing the size of the EFF from $6 to $8 billion and extend the time-frame from September 2022 to June 2023. Now the IMF has agreed to increase the size of EFF programme by $1 billion jacking it up from $6 to $7 billion.

Pakistani authorities are confident that the revival of IMF program will pave the way for provision of multi-billion dollars support from multilateral and bilateral creditors, so the clouds of default hovering over the economic horizon of the country would start receding with revival of Fund’s program.