Fuuast has no anti-harassment committee to probe recently filed complaint

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology has no anti-harassment committee to properly investigate a complaint of alleged sexual harassment recently filed by a student.

Last month, a female student of the law department accused an assistant professor of alleged sexual harassment. In her application, she wrote to the registrar and other high-ups of Fuuast that she was harassed by the teacher. However, she avoided commenting on the matter and said that “…the matter is already in disciplinary committee and confidential”.

After receiving the complaint, the Fuuast administration forwarded it to the disciplinary committee instead of anti-harassment committee. The disciplinary committee is a 10-member committee comprising all deans, registrar and deputy registrar. It has three female members. However, among the female members, one female member is not even a permanent member because she is currently working as acting registrar.

Dr Masood Mashkur, convener of the committee, told The News on Saturday that the disciplinary committee held its first meeting on July 5 and notices had been issued to the complainant and the accused to submit their statements. “We decided to impartially investigate the case in the first meeting of the committee.”

Dr Mashkur said that there is no anti-harassment in Fuuast to investigate such cases. However, the Fuuast administration has tasked the disciplinary committee with conducting an inquiry after receiving an application from a student in which she stated that she was allegedly harassed by a faculty member of the law department. The outcome of the inquiry will soon be shared with the Fuuast administration.

The current acting VC and Dean Faculty Arts Dr Zaiuddin Ahmed said that the committee had recorded the statements of the complainant and the accused. However, he said, the documentation of the case was yet to done. After the Eid holidays, the committee will conclude the case.

According to the Higher Education Commission’s policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher education institutions 2020, all higher education institutions in the country, whether operating in the public or private sectors, are bound to constitute anti-harassment committees. “Violations or failure to comply with the HEC’s policies may lead to regulatory action being taken against non-compliant HEIs.”

The HEI should designate at least two members of the HEI administration, at least one of whom should be a woman, to offer support and immediate assistance to those who have experienced sexual harassment. All complaints alleging sexual harassment should be forwarded to the Inquiry Committee within 24 hours of being received by the administration of any varsity while the investigation should be initiated not later than three days of the receipt of a written complaint.