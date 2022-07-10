SIU arrests three suspects who robbed citizens arriving from abroad

Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects who impersonated as cops and rob Pakistanis returning from abroad.

Officials said that several complaints and cases were reported in the past, usually in District Central and District East, where the complainants said that they were robbed by suspects wearing police uniforms; moreover, the suspects rode in a white corolla car.

Responding to these complaints, a team was formed at the SIU Karachi and it went through the statements and case details and led a trap for the culprits.

In this regard, in the wee hours of Saturday they intercepted the three suspects who were riding in a white corolla car near Babe Mohsin Imambargah, District Central, and after facing resistance and arrested them and shifted them to their headquarters.

They impounded the car, with fake police uniforms, fake police cards and walkie-talkie sets. The arrested men were identified as Fahad Ahmed, Ghulam Hussain, and Mohammad Raza.

Interrogations revealed that the suspects, while impersonating as policemen, used to rob people coming from abroad as well as cattle market traders. The seizure included police uniforms, three police caps, two fake police cards, dummy walkie talkie sets, three pistols, and a number plate used in the incident.

The suspects were wearing police caps at the time of their arrests. They were alleged to have robbed several people in Airport, Sachal, Sohrab Goth, Sharea Faisal, FB Industrial Area, North Nazimabad, Taimuria, Sharea Noor Jehan, Sir Syed and other areas.

Moreover, two of their companions Fahad Ahmed and Mohammad Raza have also been arrested in the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station, Lahore.

Cases have been registered at the SIU police station against the suspects. Further investigations are underway.