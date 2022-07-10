Chinese CTD team lauds SSU’s professional standards

An eleven-member Chinese delegation visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Saturday and met DIG Security Division Sindh Police Dr Maqsood Ahmed.

Officials said on Saturday that the 11-member delegation led by Deputy Director General CTD of China Gao Fei visited the SSU Headquarters and lauded the professional standards being maintained in the unit.

This was observed by the delegation during their visit of various sections of the Special Security Unit Headquarters.

A guard of honour was presented by a special contingent of the SSU upon their arrival of the delegation at the SSU Headquarters.

The commandant SSU briefed the delegation about the various sections of the unit and measures adopted to set up the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, issuance of ISO certificate by UKAS Britain to SSU on maintaining international standard in the field of counterterrorism operations.