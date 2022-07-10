‘Article 25-A must be implemented in letter and spirit’

The Legal Rights Forum in its latest report has expressed concerns over lack of true implementation of the fundamental right to access to education defined under Article 25 A of the Constitution of Pakistan, a statement said in its report.

The forum says that education in all its forms, including informal, non-formal and formal, is crucial to ensure human dignity of all individuals. The right to education for all as enshrined in Article 25 A of the Constitution as a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan without any discrimination.

There is a need to eradicate illiteracy, enlighten the minds of children and promote quality education without bias of caste and creed. In this regard, the forum says, Sindh has passed the Non-Formal Education Policy in year 2017, but the provision of systematic services at the local level for non-formal education still remain as a big challenge.

The forum under the campaign tilted ‘Right to Education for All Programme’ has contributed to implement the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and the Sindh Non-formal Education Policy and strengthened Article 25-A of Constitution of Pakistan.

“LRF recognizes the importance of the coordination and collaboration; hence, they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, and also signed a letter of understanding with JICA for offering services related to the NFE Act and rules of business across the country.

“In order to accelerate the progress and ensure the equitable expansion of quality education, LRF is currently engaged in NFE education for out-of-school girls in Sindh. The forum has recently completed the education course of more than 2300 girls who were enrolled in 70 Accelerated Learning Centres.” “The aim of ALCs is to improve wellbeing of girls through safe alternative learning and development opportunities. In order to address the serious challenge for girls not attending formal school, the Accelerated Learning approach was used as an alternative approach to provide crucial access to education,” said LRF president Advocate Malik Muhammad Tahir.

He highlighted that the forum provided educational opportunities to 2,300 out of school girls from semi-urban and rural areas of diverse demographics ethnic and religious minorities, marginalized groups and families with low income, through 70 ALCs. The enrolled girls were provided access to distance learning opportunities through 90 teachers from local communities that were hired and trained under ALG project.

As many as 1,786 girls of primary level and 486 of elementary level have completed their courses and now they are enrolled formal education institutes. “LRF will keep on advocating with governments and the development partners to invest more in NFE and based on its experience and lessons learned, LRF is keen to take lead in extending NFE.

The report says: “LRF also plans to extend NFE courses to juveniles in Remand Homes and Youth Offenders Industrial Schools in Sindh in order to enhance literacy and skill education among juveniles and help them in their rehabilitation/reintegration in the society. In this regard, LRF also intends to cover children who reside with mothers in Women Prisons.”