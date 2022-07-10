Quick disposal of animal waste ordered

PESHAWAR: The Local Government and Rural Development has asked officials to strictly follow the directives for quick disposal of sacrificial animals’ wastes during Eidul Azha.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur said at a meeting his department was embarking upon a comprehensive plan ahead of Eidul Azha that would continue till July 15.

The department has cancelled all kinds of leaves of the staff of Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Water and Sanitation Companies (WSSCs), local area authorities including Peshawar Development Authority as well as the village and neighbourhood councils.

The municipal authorities in big cities, all the village and neighbourhood councils’ secretaries have been directed to arrange meetings with elected chairmen to create awareness among residents of respective towns about the cleanliness campaign, meetings with prayer leaders to shed light on the importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons and to ensure proper disposal of animal wastes.

The minister said the municipal officials have been directed to identify garbage collection points to the local people thus muster their support in the Eid cleanliness drive.

The town municipal officers and assistant directors of the local government department would be bound to personally check the garbage disposal process in respective areas. The progress officers would be responsible to collect data from tehsil supervisors for submission to the central IT Cell of the LG Secretariat in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Secretary LG&RDD Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah cancelled the Eid holidays of the municipal, sanitation and water supply and local area staff throughout the province including the merged districts.