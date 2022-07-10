Officers visit families of police martyrs

PESHAWAR: The officers of the capital city police and other districts visited the families of the martyred cops in their areas to express solidarity with them and present them with gifts and sweets on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

An official of the capital city police said the senior and junior officers visited the families of the martyrs in their areas of jurisdiction.

They spent time with the children and parents of the fallen heroes. The children of the martyred policemen were provided with Eid gifts.

The families of the fallen heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are visited, particularly on special occasions, to give them the feeling that the force has not forgotten the sacrifice of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, security has already been beefed up in the provincial capital and other parts of the province for Eidul Azha.

Over 4,000 policemen have been deployed for security in the provincial capital. Apart from the regular police, Ababeel Squad, Quick Response Force, city patrol, and armoured personnel carriers will patrol the city during Eid.

All the sub-divisional and divisional police officers have been directed to improve security at mosques, trade centres, cattle markets and other public places. A number of incidents of theft and burglaries are usually reported in townships after the families leave for their far-off native areas to celebrate Eid.