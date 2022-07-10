Eid message: KP CM urges affluent to take care of have-nots

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday felicitated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Eidul Azha and urged the well-to-do not to forget the less fortunate on this auspicious occasion.

In an official handout, he said that Eidul Azha gave us the message of sacrificing one’s wishes and submitting to the will of Allah.

He said the rich should take care of the needs of the people from the downtrodden segments of society.

The chief minister said Eidul Azha taught us to seek Allah’s blessings and forgiveness by giving up the pursuit of worldly pleasures.

Mahmood Khan urged the people to help keep the surroundings clean after slaughtering sacrificial animals and cooperate with the sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to facilitate the tourists visiting the scenic places in the province during the Eid holidays. He directed them to ensure the protection of the tourists and facilitate the flow of traffic.