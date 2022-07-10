People are talking about

— the super tax imposed on certain large-scale industries which has received a backlash from the wealthiest few who can well afford to pay up. People say while taxing the very rich is a good step, it is intriguing that the affluent agriculturalists/landlords have not been included in the list, so while it is understandable that the government is standing on the crutches of these feudal lords, why have the international money lenders overlooked this rich source of revenue?

— the longitudinal depression caused by excessive load which has appeared at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) due to ‘high temperature,’ forcing the airport authorities to stop parking planes at ‘Bay 21’ due to safety concerns. People say the airport cost the government four times more than the estimate because of corruption and mismanagement and now the runway cannot be repaired because of ‘lack of funds,’ so an enquiry should initiated against the contractors and they should pay for the repairs.

— the pathetic state of major areas of Karachi after heavy rains lashed the city making the lives of the underprivileged miserable. People say the poor people who go out to vote suffer the most, while those who cannot be bothered, live in safe places untouched by the vagaries of the weather, so the provincial government, as well as other political entities representing their constituencies, should be ashamed of their lacklustre performance in looking after the civic affairs that affect the general public.

— the fragile law enforcement mechanism and how it has led to a depressing situation, so it appears that the country is governed by the ‘Law of Jungle,’ where laws are selectively invoked mainly with children of a lesser god at the receiving end. People say this selective application allows influential people to exploit the rules, as the current taxation system discriminates against the poor by squeezing money out of their pockets, while the elite continues to enjoy privileges with impunity.

— the Time Magazine article which says that protecting the mangroves of Karachi and Bundal Island is important because Karachi needs a bio-diverse wilderness nearby, which already exists, it just needs to be retained and protected as residents need this ecosystem if they are to survive the coming decades with grace and health. Likeminded and sensible people agree that Pakistan needs to avail this opportunity for green credits and international accolades by making a Nature Reserve on the Islands.

— Ms. Marvel, the latest offering in the saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has been garnering praise and rave reviews, not only because of its slick production but because it features many scenes/incidents familiar to Pakistanis; has a Pakistani director and above all a young girl of Pakistani origin assaying the role of Ms Marvel. People say it is a good feeling to see the country featured in a positive manner instead of the negative one always shown by mainstream media.

— the dismaying fact that although almost 64pc of the population is below the age of thirty years, lack of quality education, substandard healthcare facilities and a paucity of employment opportunities have

made them useless in terms of contribution to the national economy. People say consequently, economic growth, stability and sustainability remain a pipe dream, so the government, along with all the relevant stakeholders, should invest in skill development programmes, quality education and healthcare facilities so their potential is utilised. — I.H.