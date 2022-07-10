Animal jewellery attracts youngsters

Rawalpindi : Colourful and shiny garlands for decorating sacrificial animals are in high demand due to which the vendors are all-out to earn as much profit as possible from their customers.

The survey of different areas showed that a pair of anklets for a goat sells from Rs300 to Rs500, whereas, a cowbell starts at Rs200 and can go up to Rs350. The most expensive items are garlands of beads, which can cost as much as Rs1,000.

The vendors have also placed themselves close to the cattle markets and the people who bring children to buy animals often end up buying jewellery as well.

The people especially children take out the decorated animals to the road and feel happy. They like to use different kinds of colourful garlands of beads, crowns, and bells to decorate their sacrificial animals.

The prices of sacrificial animals have shown increased to an unprecedented level and, similarly, animal jewellery is now also so expensive and the people have to spend a considerable amount of money to buy it.

“I bought a sacrificial goat for Rs. 1,30,000 from the cattle market. In addition to this, I have also spent some Rs. 3,000 to buy garlands and other items for it on the insistence of my children,” said Ashfaq Ahmad, a residence of Rawalpindi. He said “I am also surprised to know about the prices of hay, grass, weeds and grains as the sellers are cashing in on the situation. But there is no mechanism to regulate prices in the country.” Interestingly, the owners of some service stations are now also offering their services for sacrificial animals to make them neat and clean. The people bring their animals to these stations as it is difficult for most of them to do this at home due to water shortage in the city.