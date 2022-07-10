13 held in capital

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital territory police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 13 outlaws in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city.

Bani Gala police team arrested the accused Waseem Ali and recovered a stolen motorbike and 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested three accused namely Zeeshan Ali, Saddam, and Hamza Iqbal, and recovered two 30 bore pistols and one dagger from their possession, while the police team also arrested two accused including a lady namely Muhammad Arshad and Shahida bibi involved in immoral activities.

Shehzad Town and Khanna police teams arrested two accused namely Shahzad and Muhammad Bashrat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended two accused namely Ayub Khan Shaker Ali and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated their efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.