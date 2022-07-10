Rainy Eid amid urban flood warning in twin cities

Islamabad : While forecasting the continuation of heavy rains during the three Eid days festival beginning today (Sunday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department has alerted the authorities to the possibility of flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

The other areas vulnerable to urban flooding include Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot. According to the PMD, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal and Okara until 12th July with occasional gaps.

Heavy rain will fall in AJK, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha today (Sunday). It warned that rainfall could trigger landslides in AJK, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu, so travellers and tourists should be extra careful in those areas. The PMD urged the authorities concerned to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure against the inclement weather during Eid holidays to minimise damage to public life and property.