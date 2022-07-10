Australian envoy greets on Eid

Islamabad: Newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins has greeted Pakistanis on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

“I send my warm greetings to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world who are celebrating Eidul Azha and performing the Hajj this year," the envoy said in a message on the eve of the three days festival of cattle sacrifice. He said Australia was one of the most successful and vibrant multicultural societies in the world. Islam has become the second most common religion in Australia, and more than 90,000 Pakistani Australians made up the largest of Australia’s dynamic Muslim communities. "Their [Pakistani Australians'] contribution continues to be integral in making Australia a prosperous, inclusive and harmonious society," he said.