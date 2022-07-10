Students’ speech contest

LAHORE : A speech contest among school students of provincial metropoliswas organised on Saturdayon the topic of "How to keep students safe from the scourge of drugs”? Wania Haque got first position while Amna Adnan and Areesha Mazhar took second and third positions respectively. More than 26 students from different branches of Unique Group of Institutions, Thanet Hall Group of Schools, St Anthony's High School, The Herbert School, IqraHifaz Secondary School, Supreme Educational School System participated in the competition conductedby School Life Foundation. Trophies were given to the top three position holders while other position holders were also given prizes. All the students, who participated in the competition were given certificates of encouragement. Prof Abdul Manan Khurram has said that happiness is the only way to find true peace and one should be engaged in positive activities instead of being a part of negative activities in search of peace. He said that the main objective of the speech contest was to keep the youth away from evils like drugs as well as to create awareness among them about such negative activities.District Education Officer Malik Ehsan, Dr Sami Bukhari MNA, Prof DrIjaz Qureshi, Deputy Director Punjab Textbook Board Faisal Manzoor,HanifAnjum andDr Rashid Mahmood also addressed the function. Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Media Admin and Sports ProfRiaz-ul-Haq besides a large number of teachers, parents and students attended the event.