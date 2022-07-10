Call to make Pakistan a welfare state

LAHORE : A political and social figure of Haripur Azam Khan Tareen urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take immediate steps and make the country a welfare state.

Azam Khan Tareen in a statement issued here on Saturday said that Haripur district should be given the status of Cantt Area and transportation facilities should be

developed here by constructing an international standard airport and flyovers. He demanded of the federal government to provide the best health and education facilities to the people and said that provision of employment to the youth according to their ability is essential for the development of the country. Azam Tareen said the government could achieve self-sufficiency in meeting the food needs of the country by paying special attention to the agriculture sector. It is in the national interest to establish good relations with Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, he added.