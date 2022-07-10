PMLN candidate issued notice

LAHORE : District Monitoring Officer Lahore on Saturday has issued notice to PMLN candidate M Amin Zulqarnain for violating the election code of conduct. Amin Zulqarnain, a candidate from PP-170, announced development works and distributed food items in utility trucks.
The ECP after receiving complaints has summoned him on July 9 for clarification. Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer Muzaffargarh issued notices to PP-272 candidates Syed Haroon Ahmed (Independent) and Moazzam Ali Khan (PTI) for violating the code of conduct and summoned them for clarification.
Plans to build the Kalabagh dam on the Indus River in western Punjab have been the subject of ongoing conflicts for...
LAHORE : Security will remain on high alert in the provincial metropolis to ensure peace on the eve of...
LAHORE : A speech contest among school students of provincial metropoliswas organised on Saturdayon the topic of "How...
LAHORE : A political and social figure of Haripur Azam Khan Tareen urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take...
LAHORE : Following are the Eid ul Azha prayer timings in the provincial metropolis.5:45: Masjid Tauhid Nishtar Town,...
LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has invited applications for its annual Mathematics...
Comments