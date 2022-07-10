PMLN candidate issued notice

LAHORE : District Monitoring Officer Lahore on Saturday has issued notice to PMLN candidate M Amin Zulqarnain for violating the election code of conduct. Amin Zulqarnain, a candidate from PP-170, announced development works and distributed food items in utility trucks.

The ECP after receiving complaints has summoned him on July 9 for clarification. Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer Muzaffargarh issued notices to PP-272 candidates Syed Haroon Ahmed (Independent) and Moazzam Ali Khan (PTI) for violating the code of conduct and summoned them for clarification.