Applications invited for scholarships

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has invited applications for its annual Mathematics Scholarships for female students.
According to a BISE Lahore spokesperson, these scholarships are awarded to five female students, securing highest marks in the subject in Intermediate, every year for the promotion of mathematics. However, it is mandatory that such students have got admission in BA/BSc/BS programs (with mathematics as an optional subject) in government colleges/universities or institutes affiliated with government colleges/universities. The spokesperson further said that the eligible candidates could submit their applications to BISE Lahore Secretary through principal of their respective institution. July 26, 2022 is the last date to apply for this scholarship.
Plans to build the Kalabagh dam on the Indus River in western Punjab have been the subject of ongoing conflicts for...
LAHORE : Security will remain on high alert in the provincial metropolis to ensure peace on the eve of...
LAHORE : A speech contest among school students of provincial metropoliswas organised on Saturdayon the topic of "How...
LAHORE : A political and social figure of Haripur Azam Khan Tareen urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take...
LAHORE : Following are the Eid ul Azha prayer timings in the provincial metropolis.5:45: Masjid Tauhid Nishtar Town,...
LAHORE : District Monitoring Officer Lahore on Saturday has issued notice to PMLN candidate M Amin Zulqarnain for...
Comments