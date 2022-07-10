Applications invited for scholarships

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has invited applications for its annual Mathematics Scholarships for female students.

According to a BISE Lahore spokesperson, these scholarships are awarded to five female students, securing highest marks in the subject in Intermediate, every year for the promotion of mathematics. However, it is mandatory that such students have got admission in BA/BSc/BS programs (with mathematics as an optional subject) in government colleges/universities or institutes affiliated with government colleges/universities. The spokesperson further said that the eligible candidates could submit their applications to BISE Lahore Secretary through principal of their respective institution. July 26, 2022 is the last date to apply for this scholarship.