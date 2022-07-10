CCPO vows to provide foolproof security on Eid

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has felicitated the citizens of provincial metropolis on the eve of Eid ul Azha and vowed to provide foolproof security to the worshippers and citizens.

Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Eid ul Azha in wake of the present country situation to maintain law and order and ensure safety of the citizens. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while giving details of the security plan, informed that as many as 08 thousand police officers and officials would perform duty on Eid ul Azha providing security to around five thousands masajid, imam bargahs and religious places along with more than 190 open areas for Eid congregations. Accordingly, as many as 07 SsP, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 376 subordinates would be on duty on this Eid ul Azha and 335 teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit would ensure effective patrolling in the city. As many as 1500 police officers and officials of Lahore Police have been deployed for Eid congratulations at open prayers areas. Around 05 thousands mosques of the city have been divided into three categories according to their sensitivity. CCPO Lahore continued that 613 officers and officials have been deployed at 55 special pickets to curb one wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism and other illegal activities. Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that special teams have been formed who would take strict action against any hooliganism on Eid ul Azha along with violations of aerial firing, one wheeling and kite flying. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana further said that police Jawans of Anti-Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) would be highly alert on their duty points and ensure effective patrolling around masajid, cattle markets, shopping centers, parks and other related places. The citizens would be provided three layers security checking mechanism at masajid, parks and other public places.

The CCPO further said that search sweep and operations, snap checking, biometric verification and all other preventive measures have already been adopted to restrain anti peace elements from creating any untoward situation. Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras would be used for checking and monitoring purposes.

Snipers would be deployed on roofs of buildings to keep an eye on any possible suspects or any suspicious activity. Strict action would be taken against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Eid ul Azha. All the vehicles, motor bikes and persons would be thoroughly checked at Exit and Entrance points of the city. Preventive measures have been adopted against anti-social elements and their data has been updated to stop such culprits to disturb peace of the city.

Commander Lahore Police hoped that citizens would play a pivotal role and provide full support to Lahore Police to ensure peace in the city during Eid festivities. The CCPO has appealed the parents to refrain their children from One wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying as these unlawful acts could lead to threats of life for others as well as the their children.