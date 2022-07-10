Call to impose economic emergency to save billions

LAHORE : Every section in society, especially women, youths and whole nation has serious concern over growing economic situation so there is a need to impose an economic emergency to prevent the waste of billions of rupees unnecessary expenditures.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session. The panellists were Huzaima Bukhari, Saba Mubarik, Shahida Saleem, Falahat Imran, and Tanzeela Yousaf while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Huzaima Bukhari observed that the poverty is the major cause of rise in crime. The state and the judiciary are responsible to protect the life, property and honour of the nation. She said the state did not arrest the looters. She said Pakistan was not lacking in anything except loyalty as no one was sincere with country. At the same time, the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, vegetables and other commodities exacerbated public problems. The curriculum has been destroyed and student lost hope of good. The focus should be on economic growth but government is focusing on the tax system while the people already in the tax net are easy targets of the government on which raising taxes is injustice.

Saba Mubarik said it was responsibility of the state to provide a conducive environment, wide employment opportunities and confidence alongside economic security to the people for economic growth. The middle class people are reducing their expenses due to growing inflation but what should the poor do? As it has become extremely difficult to meet basic needs. She stressed the need of working on the capacity building of youths and especially women. Instead of giving them 2,000 stipends of BISP, teach them skills so that they can play role in improving the country’s economy in the future; otherwise, the situation will be very difficult in the future. She suggested for improving the existing hospitals condition, ensuring the presence of doctors there instead of building new hospitals.

Shahida Saleem said public confidence shatters with increase in financial crisis, production declines, GDP falls, unemployment rises, the supply chain is affected. She said trade and exports were on the decline affecting the general public with rising prices. Food inflation is mainly leading to all problems, including energy crisis. Pakistan is currently facing high fiscal deficit, high inflation, low reserves, weak currency and declining economy which put the country in a difficult position. Political instability and law and order situation is also bad. Trade deficit is up to Rs39 billion while inflation has hit the economy hard and now only two social classes lower and upper are left. Falahat Imran suggested for implementing the economic emergency alongside reducing elite protocols and perks. The judges and bureaucrats should deny the increase in the salaries for the sake of the country’s economic revival. She asked that no new project should be started and existed public welfare projects should be improved. She said middle class was unable to buy sacrificial animal while poor homebased workers were unable to buy ghee due to inflation. She stressed the need of image building of the country. Tanzeela Yousaf said the politicians are role models of nations but the situation is different in Pakistan. It is imperative to make the people aware of the economic security that is possible only by providing basic necessities to the people and harmonising economic policies with rising taxes and inflation. Rising prices are severely affecting the budget and purchasing power of the common man, making it impossible for the poor to meet the budget and celebrating festivals has become a dream today.