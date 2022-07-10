LAHORE : Bikers have topped the traffic violations during the first six months of current year as compared to other vehicles.

The records of City Traffic Police for the first 06 months of this year show that motorcyclists are at top of in violating traffic rules in Lahore, while car drivers are second and rickshaw drivers are at third. City Traffic Police issued around 1.9 millions fine tickets during six month of 2022 for non-compliance with traffic rules. 1.17 million challans were issued to motorcyclists while more than 02 lac 03 thousand car drivers also violated traffic rules. One lakh 72 thousand Quing Qui rickshaw drivers also did not respect the traffic rules.

CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has said that challan tickets have been issued to one Lac 14 thousands public service and commercial vehicles, more than one lakh fine tickets to trucks, pick-up and loader vehicles, 76,311 fine tickets to flying coaches, buses while more than six thousands to trailers. Mehdi further said that along with the action, more than 5.5 million citizens were warned and educated. He said that warnings are being given while educating on minor violations.

Referring to accidents, he said that 70% of motorcyclists were involved in accidents due to irresponsible driving and non-compliance with the rules. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi said that creatinine awareness among the citizens will reduce the number of accidents.