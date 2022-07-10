CM says no compromise on sanitation

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz issued necessary directions for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across Punjab including Lahore.

Chief Minister assigned the tasks to the Solid Waste Management Companies and to the administration of every district to ensure zero waste operation.Chief Minister asserted not to make any compromise on the cleanliness arrangements and action will be taken against the concerned officers where any lapse is noticed.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to timely dispose offresidues in all the small and big cities of the province on Eid-ul-Azha.He directed to pay special attention on making cleanliness arrangements of streets and towns as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Duties should be performed under a coordinated and a comprehensive plan in order to provide neat and clean environment to the citizens, he ordered.

Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioners and Officers of Solid Waste Management Companies to review cleanliness plan by making field visits on Eid-ul-Azha. He said he would personally supervise all the arrangements being made on Eid-ul-Azha. He underscored it is the joint responsibility of the concerned departments to provide clean environment and facilities to the masses.

He directed to immediately redress the complaints of the citizens relating to cleanliness and no stone should be left unturned to provide clean environment to the creatures of Allah Almighty on Eid-ul-Azha. He directed to provide all possible facilities to the visitors coming to buy sacrificial animals in the cattle markets. Chief Minister directed to fully implement on the chalked out plan to cope up with the Congo and dengue virus. He urged to utilise all resources to make excellent cleanliness arrangements. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed to provide facilities to the tourists at the tourist places of the province and specially to the tourists visiting Murree. He directed to make special arrangements to maintain the flow of traffic in all the tourist places including Murree. Chief Minister directed to undertake effective measures for improving the traffic system on the routes going from Islamabad to Murree on Eid-ul-Azha. He maintained that the citizens visiting Murree during Eid holidays should not face any difficulties and they should be informed about the traffic situation at every moment. He directed to ensure implementation on the formulated special plan for the smooth flow of traffic. Chief Minister directed senior police officers to themselves monitor the traffic plan and complete focus should be paid on the traffic management. Chief Minister directed administrative officers to adopt zero tolerance policy in order to stop overcharging of hotels and parking places. Chief Minister ordered to take indiscriminate legal action against those found involved in doing overcharging.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitated the Muslim Community especially the Pakistani people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and termed that the real philosophy of sacrifice tantamount to attaining the willingness of Allah Almighty. "We can only attain the willingness of Allah Almighty by letting the helpless and the orphans participate in our happiness alongwith serving the creatures of Allah Almighty. This very great message is the real spirit of Eid,” Chief Minister said in his Eid message issued here on Saturday. Hamza Shahbaz urged the affluent people to let the deprived as well as the poor to participate in their moments of rejoice and happiness. "Today is the day to negate one's own self, personal ego and gives us the lesson to sacrifice our own interests", he exhorted."

To redress the grievances of the grieved humanity, helping the oppressed and giving selfless service to the creatures of Allah Almighty is the essence of making real sacrifice", he maintained. Chief Minister appealed to the people to make their streets, towns and bazars neat and clean on Eid-ul-Azha. We will have to make a pledge today to serve the grief-stricken humanity and make it our way of life, Chief Minister vowed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Noorkot road in the area of Narowal. CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased. CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

CM ordered to take legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.CM sought a report from the Commissioner Gujranwala division and RPO Gujranwala.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz took a notice of the murder incident of three persons due to firing in Sadiqabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed the police chief to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action should be taken against them after bringing them into the stern grip of law. The CM directed to ensure provision of justice to the heirs of the slains.