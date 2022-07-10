German lawmakers recommend Yazidi ‘genocide’ recognition

BERLIN: Germany´s lower house of parliament on Saturday recommended that German lawmakers recognise as a "genocide" the 2014 massacre of Kurdish-speaking Yazidis by Islamic State group jihadists in Iraq, following the lead of UN investigators.

"The recognition of the genocide is an essential step to overcome the traumas for the Yazidi community," said Greens MP Max Lucks, highlighting the precarious situation faced by survivors still living in Iraq.

"A safe life, peace... must be our ambition for the Yazidi community," he said.

The Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, on Thursday approved a petition asking for this recognition, but still needs to hold a final vote in a plenary session in order to complete the process of recognition.

Germany, home to a large Yazidi diaspora, is one of the few countries to have taken legal action against IS.