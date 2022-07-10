Four dead in Shanghai hospital stabbing

SHANGHAI: Four people were fatally stabbed at a major Shanghai hospital on Saturday morning, local police said, before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subdued by officers.

Huangpu district police said on social media that they received emergency reports at 11:30 am Saturday of a stabbing at downtown Ruijin hospital.

"The police quickly arrived on the scene and discovered a man holding a group of people hostage with a knife on the hospital’s seventh floor," the statement said.

"When the suspect intended to injure the hostages and punish the police, the police decisively fired a shot to injure and subdue him."

Four members of the public were being treated for wounds and "all show no vital signs", the statement added. At present, the attacker’s motive remains unclear.