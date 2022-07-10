US imposes visa restrictions on 28 Cuban officials

WASHINGTON: The US State Department announced visa restrictions on Saturday against 28 Cuban officials that it said were implicated in a crackdown on peaceful protests in Cuba nearly one year ago.

In a statement, the department said the restrictions would apply to high-ranking members of the Cuban Communist Party and officials who work in the country's state communications and media sectors.

The State Department accused party officials of setting policies that subjected hundreds of people involved in the July 11, 2021, protests to violent and unjust detentions, sham trials and decades-long prison sentences.