Morocco arrests 25 suspected of planning exit to Spain

RABAT: Moroccan police on Saturday said they arrested more than 20 Africans suspected of planning an illegal crossing into Spain, after a deadly attempt last month.

Police from the northern port city of Tangiers disrupted "an illegal immigration attempt and questioned 25 people originally from sub-Saharan Africa", the DGNS security service said.

It said in a separate statement that "36 homemade metal objects" were seized in a Tangiers shop that could be used for climbing, but did not specify which of two Spanish enclaves was targeted. Spain´s Ceuta and Melilla enclaves have the EU´s only land borders with Africa.