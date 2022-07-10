Qatari children help give endangered turtles second chance

DOHA: On a beach in northeastern Qatar, six-year-old Lolwa waves goodbye to two baby hawksbill turtles -- a species that has a one in a thousand chance of surviving to adulthood.
Predators, climate change, fishing nets and marine pollution all contributed to the classification of these narrow-beaked creatures as "critically endangered" in 1996.
But a conservation programme in Qatar is hoping to revive the dwindling species, releasing thousands of hatchlings into the sea each year, now with the help of young children.
"As adults we are kind of beyond hope," said Clara Lim, a representative of the Dadu children’s museum that organised the initiative for youngsters.
