A short (recent) history of interest rates

An interest rate is simply the price of money. Like other goods or services, as the demand for a particular good or service increases the price of that good or service increases, assuming supply remains unchanged. Similarly, as demand for money increases, its price also increases, which is essentially the interest rate.

But why is the demand for money increasing? In the case of Pakistan, at least for the last 12 years, the largest borrower in the country is the government itself. The demand for money largely stems from the government, which keeps on borrowing more to plug its deficits. But why is the government borrowing more? It is borrowing because its expenses continue to increase, while it is unable to generate sufficient revenues to meet those expenses – and it’s also easier to borrow without any concern for cost, rather than undertaking difficult, and incisive structural reforms.

So, why can’t we increase the supply of money? We have done this time and again but increasing it more may potentially lead to a hyperinflationary scenario. As the supply of money increases, eventually that surplus money gets into the hands of people, whether that is through higher salaries, direct cash payments, untargeted and badly designed subsidies, or through subsidized loans to rent seekers. The excess supply of money flushes the system, and everyone now has relatively more money.

What happens when people have more money? They start demanding more goods and services, which means the price of those goods and services starts increasing. This results in runaway inflation as excess supply of money is available for a finite number of goods and services in the economy, which bids up the price of the available goods and services. As the number of finite goods in an economy is restricted, the demand for imported goods increases, which puts a pressure on the local currency resulting in its depreciation, and further fueling inflation. The resultant inflation erodes the real value of money as households and businesses alike scamper to preserve value, eventually converting into a more stable currency like the US dollar, resulting in the dollarization of the economy. We can print more money, but we can’t print megawatts, any other tangible goods, and so on.

In essence we can either raise interest rates today, or the government can be more fiscally prudent in managing its deficits, rather than being perpetually reliant on borrowing to fund its deficits. The central bank recently increased the benchmark policy rate to 15 per cent, converging to market interest rate at the same level, which is in its highest range in more than 20 years. Following the boom-bust pattern of the economy, interest rates in Pakistan also fluctuate fairly rapidly. Within a span of 30 months, we have gone from 13.9 per cent in July 2019, to 15 per cent in July 2022, while reaching a low of 7.2 per cent in August 2020.

Since the start of the current century, interest rates reached a bottom of three per cent in the early 2000s – only to revert back to double digits as the global financial crisis took root, and the growth era subsided. During this century, Pakistan has seen more than half dozen interest rate cycles signifying the volatility, making it difficult for businesses and households alike to manage savings, and inflation expectations.

Such volatility points towards a structural weakness of the economy where inflation expectations are anchored at a considerably higher level, in the range of 7-8 per cent on a long-term basis. As the inflation target remains high, so does the overall level of interest rate in the economy. For the sake of argument, such high levels of interest rates should ideally encourage more savings, but in the absence of formal savings mechanisms, most saving is done outside formal financial institutions, and in the informal economy through parking the same in real estate, gold, or other tangible assets.

Pakistan has one of the lowest savings rate among peer economies, and that is largely due to reallocation of capital to the informal economy, which results in parking of capital in unproductive areas of the economy, which may create paper wealth, but is not able to create additional jobs, exports, or additional tax income – all critical components for sustainable growth. More recently, even automobiles have become an asset class, as the same acts as a proxy for dollar-based returns. A transition from an agrarian to a trading economy, without any serious manufacturing, does not bode well for the structural base of the country.

Interest rates are a critical tool to manage an economy, but they cannot do much in isolation. A coordinated fiscal policy is also critical in ensuring that optimal outcomes for the economy can be generated. As the largest borrower, the government needs to put its house in order if it wants lower interest rates in the economy, and that can only be done through long pending structural reforms.

In the absence of any reforms, and any serious efforts in expanding revenue sources, the future of interest rates will mimic history – with greater volatility in interest rates, and greater frequency of boom-bust cycles. In such a scenario, something’s got to give; and if course correction does not take place, much worse lies ahead for the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country.

The writer is an independent macroeconomist.