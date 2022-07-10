Monsoon Eid

Eid this year is marked with the heavy monsoon rainfall across the region, submerging large areas of the country and leading to the risk of disease and the spread of animal waste. For the past three years, the world has been beset by Covid-19. The risks associated with that have been compounded this year with the spread of the dengue virus and the Congo virus. As water gathers in places, there is a danger of dengue spreading. The Congo virus– found in animal markets – could also add to the risks faced by people everywhere and authorities have alerted people to exercise as much caution as possible. Since large congregations take place across the country, it is of vital importance for everyone to follow all precautionary protocols. The new iteration of the Covid virus is highly contagious and is once again spreading fast, requiring an extremely cautious approach to social gatherings. Though maintaining physical distances will be hard during Eid prayers and after, it should be absolutely mandatory to cover up with masks and avoid shaking hands.

Every year Eidul Azha is also a reminder that Pakistan still has an unregulated system of the annual animal sacrifice ritual. Successive governments have never tried to regulate the purchase and process of animal sacrifice in the country. The same applies to maintenance of sacrificial animals at homes. Most animals are tied outside buildings where there is hardly any consideration for cleanliness which we claim is part of our faith. Then there is the question of offal disposal that our local administration has not mastered in ages. Offal and entrails are left on garbage dumps. This year the rainfall is adding to the challenges for city and town administrations which find themselves helpless, if citizens do not bother to keep their city clean.

A lack of consideration for other people’s health and safety has become a hallmark of our society which should be extra careful on occasions such as Eid. Though it is essentially the government’s responsibility to dispose of garbage and offal, the people of this country have a lot to answer for if they make stables in streets. We must not also forget that Pakistan is going through an acute economic crisis, and poverty has increased sharply. Nearly half of Pakistan’s population is finding it hard to feed even their families. These times call for some austerity on the part of the affluent. Helping the destitute and those who do not ask for help should be a priority rather than making a display of one’s fortunes.