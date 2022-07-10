Black pilled

‘He came, he saw, he left’. This can be said of all the administrators of Karachi in the recent past, who came with great ambitions and vigour but in the end had little to show for it. The tragedy with Karachi is that all are ready to take from all it has to offer but few are willing to give something in return. In terms of Sindh politics, Karachi has always been an opposition city – and is doomed to suffer. It will continue to flood, its drains will remain choked, its parks encroached and its trash uncollected. The list of grievances is long but no one seems to care.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
