The 2022-23 budget will prove to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The incumbent government has not only raised the rate of various pre-existing taxes, some by as much as 250 per cent, but has also introduced a new tax. Henceforth, the owners of open plots will have to pay a deemed rental value tax.
We in the real-estate profession have serious reservations about this new tax, which will discourage new investment, both foreign and domestic, into the real-estate sector. The incumbent government should withdraw this new tax as it will discourage growth in real estate and, thereby, fail to help the government in reaching its tax collection targets.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
