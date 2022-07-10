Animal welfare

This year Eidul Azha has coincided with the monsoon rains. In the midst of the Eid excitement, we often forget about the health of the animal that may be affected by the heavy rain. Without proper shelter they will face many diseases such as hoof infection, which develops when animals remain standing in stagnant rain water for long periods.
From the religious point of view, the sacrificial animal must be healthy. Therefore, the animal markets and owners should ensure that their livestock are kept safe from the rain.
Alisha Maham
Hyderabad
‘He came, he saw, he left’. This can be said of all the administrators of Karachi in the recent past, who came...
The 2022-23 budget will prove to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The incumbent government has not only...
Expeditious delivery of justice to ordinary citizens is a hallmark of democratic societies. The situation on this...
This refers to the letter ‘We don’t need no education’ by Iman Hafeez. I agree with the points of the writer....
This refers to the news report ‘Monsoon rains claim 20 more lives’ . According to the news report, 97 people have...
Shahi Tump is a town in Turbat city. The people of Shahi Tump have been paying their bills but Wapda still does not...
Comments