Animal welfare

This year Eidul Azha has coincided with the monsoon rains. In the midst of the Eid excitement, we often forget about the health of the animal that may be affected by the heavy rain. Without proper shelter they will face many diseases such as hoof infection, which develops when animals remain standing in stagnant rain water for long periods.

From the religious point of view, the sacrificial animal must be healthy. Therefore, the animal markets and owners should ensure that their livestock are kept safe from the rain.

Alisha Maham

Hyderabad