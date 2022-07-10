EPD gave free hand to air polluters

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has given a free hand to the hazardous industrial units, which are causing air pollution in the provincial metropolis.

For the past several years, the city has been witnessing the worst smog due to enhanced air pollution caused by industries as well as high volume of traffic. Every year EPD and EPA make tall claims about taking preventive measures to stop air pollution, but things remain the same and citizens are forced to inhale poisonous gas.

Recently, the department initiated a pre-smog campaign under which action has been taken against the polluters, including steel mills and pyro plants, which are spreading hazardous gases as well as ash and particulate matters of different sizes.

Before the launch of the drive, EPA’s Director General constituted five anti-smog teams on June 14, 2022 in five districts — Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala. According to the notification, the officers were given powers under PEPA’s sections 16 (1), (2) and (3) under which they were authorised to hear the polluter on the spot and immediately stop operations of a pollution-causing unit. The notification further said the officers as and when required may exercise powers delegated to them by PDMA for control of the calamity of smog.

These teams were directed to take action against the pollution-causing units, especially those using substandard fuels or generating excessive smoke, through Ringlemann Scale or any other suitable equipment. Monitoring teams were also directed to check the industrial units from 7pm to 4am as there were reports that the majority of the polluters were operating in the night. It is pertinent to mention here that monitoring polluters through Ringlemann Scale in night is not possible as this scale can’t detect black smoke in the night. District Officer (Environment) Lahore said 24 pyro plants were detected in Lahore and all of them were sealed. However, he said many of these plants were still operating. Eleven pyro plants broke seals and were booked under Section 188 of PPC. He admitted that these 11 plants were operating as they were not re-sealed.

On the other hand, sources in the EPA said the ongoing operation was just an eyewash because the EPA teams were not taking action against the polluters under the environmental laws due to which they got bails from the courts after paying minimum penalty.

In the past, all the polluters sealed by EPA over non-compliance of environmental laws managed to re-open because of lacunas left in the FIRs. The operation launched by the EPA was started as per the previous practice of not taking action against the polluters under Section 16 of the Environmental Act.

A senior EPA official seeking anonymity claimed instead of taking action under Section 16 of the Environmental Act, EPA officers had been sealing units under Pakistan Penal Act’s sections 188, 268, 269, 270, 291, etc, which were bailable and polluters got relief from courts by paying small amounts of fine and continued polluting environment without any fear.

Recently, provincial Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf, while visiting Lakhodair area, sealed some pyro plants which were opened again and polluting the environment.

“If the polluters were charged under Section 16 of PEPA, it was very hard for them to resume work until complying with the environmental laws,” said the EPA officer, adding when an EPO is issued and a factory sealed, the polluter can’t be de-sealed till the tribunal’s directions. And in case anyone did so, he has to face heavy fines as well as complete closure of the business.

The official revealed that during the ongoing campaign units of two pyro plant owners were not sealed because of their 'connections'. He said these units were working fearlessly. So far, no EPO was issued to any pyro plant operating in the provincial capital, he said.

Shahid Mailk, an environmental lawyer, said the polluters should be issued EPO under Section 16 of PEPA Act, which is a special law, and in the presence of a special law, general rules can’t be implemented. He said taking action against polluters under the PPC meant that the EPD was facilitating the polluters.

Talking to this correspondent, DO Lahore admitted that polluters were not sealed under the environmental laws. He, however, said the environmental laws were added to the PPC sections and cases were sent to the tribunal for further action. Provincial Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf, while talking to this scribe, said the department had already issued EPOs to the pyro plants and other polluters. All those who broke the seals were booked again and would be sealed again with the help of police, he said. Talking about the ongoing anti-smog campaign, he said the purpose of campaign was to implement environmental laws without disturbing the business. He said they wanted to facilitate the industry to continue business after making technological reforms.

“During the smog season, we can’t bring in any change, and that is why we are taking preemptive measures. We have time to bring in technological changes to improve the environment without affecting the business and industry,” he said.

To a question, he said the department had human resource constraints as a large number of staff was busy in dengue prevention activities. Still special teams were constituted to take action against the polluters, he added.