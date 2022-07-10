‘Relentless’ Russian shelling pounds east Ukraine

Druzhkivka, Ukraine: Russian troops pursued their “relentless” shelling of Ukraine´s eastern Donetsk region on Saturday as Ukrainian officials warned Moscow was preparing for further attacks and Washington promised new military aid to Kyiv. Having endured long battles to capture cities in the neighbouring Lugansk region, Russia is now seeking to push deeper into Donetsk to consolidate its hold over the entire Donbas region.

Air raid sirens sounded overnight throughout the country´s east and south.

Residents in the small town of Druzhkivka, south of the eastern Ukrainian industrial city of Kramatorsk, woke up to a suspected missile attack on Saturday which ripped apart a supermarket and left a massive crater outside. Ukrainian officials said on Saturday five people were killed in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours while seven were injured.

“The entire frontline is under relentless shelling,” Donetsk military administration chief, Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram message on Friday night. He said the city of Sloviansk, on which Moscow´s troops have now set their sights, is being “shelled day and night”.

He also accused Russian forces of setting agricultural fields on fire, saying they were “trying to destroy the harvest by all means”.

Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday, said on Saturday the Russians were attacking Donetsk from their bases in his region. “We are trying to contain their armed formations along the entire frontline... Where it is inconvenient for them to go forward, they create real hell, shelling the territories on the horizon,” he said. Kyrylenko warned the Russians were in the process of replenishing troops in the region to prepare for further assaults.